Several military units of the Russian Aerospace Forces received awards personally from Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21. He presented them at the Chkalovsky airfield. On the same day, the military personnel who liberated Avdeevka received orders and medals from the hands of the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The special military operation zone is a place where heroic deeds are performed every day. On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Izvestia talked with officers participating in the Northern Military District, found out whether they agreed with Suvorov in everything, whether a person who survived 16 hours of enemy shelling changes, and what they think about during the battle.

Alexander chose his call sign Moscow himself. His decision to become a military man was influenced by the events in Crimea in 2014. He was born on the peninsula in 1997, graduated from school in 2014 and a year later entered the Mikhailovsky Military Artillery Academy. He graduated in 2020 and went to serve in Crimea. The senior lieutenant has been in the guard's Northern Military District zone since the first day – in an artillery regiment as a fire platoon commander.

“At first everything is unusual for you,” he recalls. — Suvorov said: “It’s hard in training, but it’s easy in battle.” So it’s not easy in battle either. When you're in combat, there's nothing on your mind other than the idea that you need to effectively accomplish a combat mission, and to do that, you have to give it your full attention.

Moscow remembers well the shelling, which lasted from eight in the evening until ten in the morning. He says that all this time he was hiding in a ditch knee-deep in mud and observed that the enemy was overshooting by 50 m, and undershooting by the same 50. According to him, at such moments you don’t think about anything. And in the SVO zone you often lose track of days and even weeks.

“I stayed there for almost two years, but I didn’t change at all psychologically. The way he was, the way he remained, it all probably depends on the person’s receptivity. Yes, it can be scary, but I’m more scared for the calculations that I manage. After all, the efficiency of my work must be maximum. You also try to rush the personnel so that they complete this task. “I’m driving, I’m not next to the combat vehicle, but there’s a crew on it, and there’s a fear that something might happen because you might make some mistake,” Alexander shared.

The officer received the Medal “For Courage” and the Zhukov Medal after successfully completing combat missions. Thus, in the fall of 2022, during the enemy’s offensive, Alexander’s platoon worked for several days without sleep: supporting the defending infantry, hitting the enemy who reached the lines, conducting aimed fire at their concentrations, dispersing and preventing the deployment of battle formations.

The officer’s future plans include engaging in military scientific activities.

Officer Maxim, call sign TurA, born in 1998. I dreamed of becoming a military man since childhood. After graduating from school in 2015, he entered the Tyumen Higher Military Engineering Command School named after Proshlyakov.

“The first two years of studying were unbearable,” he laughs. — There were still school specifics. We continued to study geometry, literature, history. But in the third year, specialized subjects began, and then interest appeared.

After graduation, he was sent to the Kaliningrad region to the Guards Marine Corps unit. His commander became an example for Maxim. According to the officer, this is a man of great health with a whole store of knowledge. At first, in everyday activities, and then in the combat zone, it was he who mentored Tura.

Maxim asked for a special military operation himself – in February 2022. He was sent as the commander of an engineering platoon to the Zaporozhye direction with the rank of guard senior lieutenant.

Sappers act first: they inspect the territory, if there are mines, they clear them or look for escape routes. The mines that his unit laid tried to catch the nomadic artillery. After several months of performing combat missions, Tura was seriously wounded: the enemy discovered his location and opened artillery fire. Recovery took a year.

– First impressions are always incomprehensible – until the first good shelling. Literally upon arrival, maybe three days later, we came under heavy fire. Our artillery decided to “make a nightmare” of the enemy and hit him well. This was at 7–8 am, and from 10 pm until 4 am the next day we could not raise our heads. Everything possible rolled out at us, everyone there felt fear. We expected that, as expected, the artillery was now working and the infantry would slowly approach, but everything turned out fine. At such moments, you are supported by a sense of duty,” Tura shared his memories.

A week after this incident, Ukrainian militants tried to break through, but Russian sappers mined the approach routes.

“There, one tank was blown up by a mine,” said Maxim. “And at the very beginning, the enemy had such a thing that he tried to immediately evacuate all his wounded and equipment. And when the second tank arrived to evacuate the first, it was “zapped.”

Thanks to this, the enemy’s offensive was stifled. After the Tour, he was presented with the Order of Courage. The serviceman’s plans are to return to the special military operation zone and continue to carry out combat missions.

The reconnaissance company's medical instructor, call sign Ksyusha, has already received four awards. The last one – “For the salvation of the dead” – a few days ago. This medal is given for the rescue of military personnel who received medical assistance in combat conditions.

“My group, under fire, rescued the wounded, dragging them to a destroyed factory, where a mobile first aid station was set up to provide the necessary assistance,” she recalled.

After the assault, the wounded were evacuated by car. And the VFU tried to complicate this work by scattering “petal” mines. In order to pass, Ksyusha’s subordinates manually removed them.

And the fighter of the volunteer detachment “Bars” with the call sign Rus was awarded the medal “For Courage” on February 7. A native of Donetsk dropped out of school and went to defend his homeland when the war in Donbass began in 2014. During the Northern Military District, he and his colleagues were given the task of destroying the VFU tank factory.

– It was hard work. We identified it, found it, then hit it, not always successfully, but in the end we still did our job. The plant was bombed, the serviceman said.

On February 21, at the Chkalovsky airfield, Vladimir Putin personally presented awards to military units of the Aerospace Forces.

During the ceremony, the main center for combat training and retraining of army aviation personnel was awarded the Order of Suvorov. The Army Aviation Brigade received the Order of Zhukov. And a separate helicopter regiment was awarded the Order of Kutuzov, which is awarded for military operations that resulted in the achievement of set goals. According to the president, these units carried out thousands of combat missions and demonstrated skill in solving combat missions.

The President of the Russian Federation also handed over the list from the “Savior Not Made by Hands” icon to the main command of the Aerospace Forces. It will be kept in the main temple of the VKS. The icon is considered the protector of Russian soldiers, a symbol of faith and miracle.

On the same day, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, presented awards for the liberation of Avdeevka.

At the command post of the “Center” group of troops in the zone of the special military operation, he presented the Order of Courage and medals “For Courage” to the military personnel who most distinguished themselves during the liberation of Avdievka, and thanked them for the valor and courage shown in battle.