The Nokia G22 was launched in Barcelona and features a removable internal design, which allows internal components including the battery, display and charging port to be removed and replaced with ease.

The company will provide readily available original spare parts for a period of 5 years, in addition to professional repair options at reasonable prices.

“The new Nokia G22 is purposefully designed with a salvageable design so you can keep it for longer,” said Adam Ferguson, chief marketing officer at HMD Global, the maker of Nokia.

The “G22” is partially made of recycled plastic and has a 6.53-inch screen, a large capacity battery, a 50-megapixel camera and a fingerprint scanner, and the phone runs on the “Android 12” system.

The company hopes to ride the wave of consumer desire for devices that last for a long time, with as few breakdowns as possible.