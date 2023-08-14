Where motorists can count on delays when it rains heavily, it is exactly the other way around for ships. Due to persistent drought in Central America, restrictions have been introduced for the Panama Canal. Due to the low water level in the lakes around it, there is less water to fill the locks. For example, fewer ships are allowed through the canal, resulting in long queues.

Reuters reports that more than 160 ships were already waiting for the weekend. Another 40 are on the way. CNBC writes that the waiting time for ships without a reservation can be up to 21 days. Fortunately, cargo ships have slightly more facilities on board than a car, but it can still be no fun for the crew.

The bridge over the Panama Canal from the above photo | Photo: © Alex Paglucia

32 ships are now allowed through the Panama Canal per day; ten large and 22 smaller ships. Normally this number would be a maximum of 36. About 62 percent of all ships passing through the canal have no reservations, which means that these ships have to line up. The longest traffic jam in the Netherlands last year caused a delay of about 174 minutes. This was on the A12.

It could be even worse

In 2021, the Suez Canal was completely blocked when the 400-meter freighter Ever Given got stuck. This blockade lasted a week and, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence, caused as much as $10 billion in economic damage. This was also exactly the period when everyone was at home and ordered plenty of stuff.