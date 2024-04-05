WHe who wants to consume nicotine today is no longer dependent on the cigarette. There are a variety of products in specialist shops and kiosks that contain nicotine, but no longer necessarily contain tobacco. The state seems overwhelmed when it comes to regulation. Three of the 16 federal ministries deal with tobacco. When it comes to this as an addictive substance, Karl Lauterbach's (SPD) Federal Ministry of Health is responsible. Taxation is in the hands of the Federal Ministry of Finance of Christian Lindner (FDP) and the question of what is a tobacco product and what is not is decided by Cem Özdemir (Greens), Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture.

But not everything is regulated. The best example of how the state not only forgoes tax revenue, but also consumer protection falls by the wayside, are nicotine bags – a kind of mini tea bag that contains nicotine and is placed under the upper lip. Nicotine pouches can be purchased almost anywhere tobacco products are sold. The price of a can is usually slightly less than that of a pack of cigarettes.