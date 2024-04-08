“It came together like a house of cards.” A bridge with cars collapsed onto a railway in the Smolensk region

The Paninsky Bridge that fell near Smolensk damaged the railway and gas pipeline

In Vyazma, Smolensk region, on April 8, an overpass collapsed while cars were driving along it. The spans collapsed directly onto the railway. At the moment, five victims are known, in addition, one woman did not survive – all of them were in cars on the bridge.

As it turned out, local residents have been asking for repairs to the Paninsky overpass, built in 1980, for many years. Six years ago, local authorities tried to begin repairs, but this never happened.

Children were injured in the collapse; a woman traveling to pick up a child did not survive.

The collapse, preliminary, occurred at 16:35. The bridge is located in the southern part of Vyazma, connects the city center with the Moskovsky and Yubileiny microdistricts and passes over the railway, along which trains also run between Moscow and Smolensk with Minsk. Four spans collapsed.

At that moment, several cars were moving along it. Five victims were reported, including two children (one of them was born in 2010). The Ministry of Health of the Smolensk region reported TASSthat all have multiple injuries, their condition is moderate and severe.

In addition, one woman did not survive. It became known that this was the wife of a participant in a special military operation – it was reported that she was going to the kindergarten to pick up the child. Her husband, who is in the combat zone, has already been told about what happened.

The moment of the bridge collapse was captured on the video recorder of a car that was approaching it. The footage shows the heaving road surface, which then falls down along with the cars passing over the bridge. Moreover, shortly before the publication of this video, a number of Telegram channels distributed another video recording, which also showed the collapse of the bridge. It turned out that this is a fake – the video shows the collapse of a bridge in the Amur region that occurred five years ago.

A gas pipeline also ran along the overpass. Due to the collapse, it exploded, but an explosion and fire were avoided. The Vyazemsky and Temkinsky districts were left without gas – about 8.8 thousand local residents, as well as 5 boiler houses and 69 legal entities, reported in the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services, Energy and Tariff Policy of the region.

Possible causes of bridge collapse named

The Paninsky Bridge could collapse as a result of soil mobility after winter due to melting snow, as well as as a result of wear and tear of the concrete structure. It became known that in 2018, local residents complained about the condition of the bridge. The Popular Front then asked to include it in the list of facilities subject to major repairs. The authorities were allegedly planning to hold a tender for repairs. But it never came to an auction or repairs.

In addition, a year ago, in March 2023, for the inspection of the Paninsky Bridge allocated 1.5 million rubles – the corresponding tender was found on the government procurement website. The contractor for the first stage is JSC IC Geomost from Kazan. The cost of the examination is 164,115 rubles. The company had to assess the condition of the bridge before preparing a repair project.

An eyewitness to the collapse also spoke about the dilapidation of the bridge, which caused the emergency. According to him, only the first and last spans remained of the entire structure. The man noted that the bridge was swaying before the collapse.

It formed like a house of cards. I saw the victims, they were loading them into ambulances in front of me, I saw five. I saw the man, he was hit hard, it was clear from him that he had more than one fracture. (…) Our city is small, I work on a bus, the bridge collapsed in front of me. Passengers said among themselves that before it collapsed, it was rocking eyewitness to the bridge collapse

Traffic on the railway has been suspended