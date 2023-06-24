It bubble | “Life is like this.” 20 years ago, the Rytsölä brothers suddenly had tens of millions, but now they are just a memory.

Antti (left) and Jaakko Rytsölä became IT millionaires followed by the media in the early 2000s.

Jaakko and Antti Rytsölä made tens of millions in the IT addiction of the 2000s. They were the face of the era and their Lamborghinis became a concept, but today the brothers’ lives are very different.

Helsinki A rare joint picture is created in Töölönlahti.

Rytsölä brothers, James and Anttistill appear in the media from time to time, but mostly separately.

Together, they became a symbol of the it-boom at the turn of the 2000s. Money was being burned and it was being shown. The millionaire teenagers bought Lamborghini Diablos from Germany and posed with them in the media.