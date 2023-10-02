OR WORK!

Bad news in @Rayadosthe injuries continue.@SergioCanales He suffered a muscle injury in Saturday afternoon training.

The initial prognosis is not encouraging at all.

If the preliminary medical report is confirmed, at least TWO weeks would be lost.

He… pic.twitter.com/f8dWpyv4Ep

