It’s raining on the Monterrey Football Club and the Monterrey team is a complete hospital, injuries are the order of the day in the team and not only absences due to injuries are enough. Rodrigo Aguirre and German Berteramebut now their star reinforcement, the Spanish offensive midfielder, has been injured Sergio Canalesduring practice last Saturday.
In this way, the Albiazul board published a statement this Monday, October 2, about what happened and the forecast would be discouraging for the next matches.
“The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club reports that, after performing a clinical evaluation and imaging studies, the player Sergio Canales has a myotendinous injury to the rectus femoris of the left quadriceps.
Medical tests were performed on Sergio after he reported pain in his left anterior thigh. In the following days the treatment to be followed will be evaluated with specialists.”
– Monterrey Soccer Club.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the journalist TUDN, Diego Armando MedinaFrom the outset, the European footballer would miss at least two weeks, so he would be ruled out for at least three games. two from Apertura 2023 and one friendly.
The international could return to activity until after the October FIFA Date, after the first half of the month, clearly all depending on how his injury progresses.
#broke #poor #prognosis #Sergio #Canales #injury