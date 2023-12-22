He couldn't contain his excitement. María Pía Copello celebrated the last program of 'Whoever sends' today, Friday, December 22. The production of the midday show made a special edition for the holidays ofChristmas in which they remembered the best moments of the year that moved everyone present. What else happened? Find out all the details in the following note.

Why was María Pía Copello moved in 'Mande qué mande'?

María Pía Copello fired 'Send whoever sends on Friday, December 22. With Carlos Vilchez and Mario Hart, They carried out an edition in which they expressed their feelings after leaving 2023 behind, with almost a year in front of the screens, seeking to make a space for themselves at noon.

“The only thing I have are words of gratitude, and what makes me happy at the end of the year is to have found the purpose of the program, because finally we bring fun, yes, but we also bring help, and that should also be the purpose of the television, and we should not wait for politics or governments… We can also do a lot and teach them how to do it,” Copello stated.

But things did not stop there, because in the middle of her speech, María Pía broke down, and shed several tears, thanking the public for their support and preference in the schedule.

“I get emotional, I thank our guests, the production people for making this program, I have seen it beautiful. I feel proud, I am a crybaby, but I cry with happiness. We watch the program and we should all feel proud of what we have achieved “It has been a year of a lot of work, of getting to know each other, but we have finally achieved it thanks to you, your company and preference,” added the presenter.

When was 'Mande qué mande' released?

The show hosted by María Pía Copello and 'Carlota', a character played by Carlos Vílchez, hit the screens on February 6, 2023. Later, Mario Hart joined the team as one of the presenters of the space.

