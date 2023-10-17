He got excited! Luciana Fuster She cried when asked about appearing quite emotional at the Miss Grand International. The 24-year-old model was visibly proud of represent Peru in front of the world and assured that “it was her dream” to be in the important beauty pageant.

Luciana Fuster cries at Miss Grand International

Since she was crowned Miss Grand Peru, the young woman was quite proud to wear the crown, as can be seen on her social networks; However, this was not the only contest of this type in which Fuster was the winner, since she also obtained the title of miss Teen Pageant International 2016at 17 years old.

For this reason, the young woman said in front of the cameras: “I am very sensitive and very excited because This is my dream. I do this for my family and for all the people who support me. “I am a person who dreams too much and I work very hard for that.”

What is the top 5 of Miss Grand International 2023?

Among the favorites! Luciana Fuster She is among the five best candidates for Miss Popular Vote. This is the list:

Ni Ni Lin Eain Ritassya Wellgreat Thaweeporn Phingchamrat Maelia Salcines Luciana Fuster

” title=” Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand. Photo: capture/Miss Grand International ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand. Photo: capture/Miss Grand International

When does Miss Grand International end?

Miss Grand International 2023 beauty pageant ends this October 25day when it will be known if Luciana Fuster will manage to obtain the crown.

Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

What is the prize for Miss Grand International 2023?

According to ‘América hoy’, one of the contestants will not only take the title of Miss Grand International 2023but also the sum of $300,000trips around the world to do social work, contracts to become the image of exclusive brands of clothing, accessories, makeup and more.