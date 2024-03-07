The National Center of Meteorology announced a summary of the new weather conditions that the country is witnessing from today until next Monday, noting that the country is witnessing a gradual increase in clouds over the southern and western regions, with the possibility of light to moderate rain, from late Thursday night until tomorrow afternoon, Friday.

The Center expected clouds to continue to increase over most regions of the country, interspersed with cumulus clouds, accompanied by heavy rain falling on various areas, along with lightning, thunder, hail, and strong winds from Friday evening and night until Saturday evening, which witnesses the peak of the weather condition.

He pointed out that next Sunday, the chance of rain will continue, especially in the eastern and northern regions, which will be heavy to moderate, pointing out that as of Sunday evening, the amounts of clouds and rain will gradually decrease, with Monday witnessing a chance of fog forming, but no chance of rain.