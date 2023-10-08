After the Hamas attacks, since Saturday, which killed 700 people in Israel, there were accusations in the Israeli media that the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu was responsible for the ease with which Palestinians penetrated the settlements. As a result of the army’s involvement in political disputes, soldiers and reserve officers declared disobedience and did not join the army.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant had previously warned in July that Israeli threats to refuse military service “represent a reward for our enemies” and “threatens the unity of ranks that is the key to success in army missions,” calling for leaving politics outside the army.

How did the crisis between the army and politicians begin?

In July, the Knesset passed a law prohibiting the Supreme Court from reviewing government decisions, and many forces and parties objected to this, accusing Netanyahu of seeking absolute one-man rule.

In an unusual intervention by the army, soldiers stood in solidarity with the demands of the protesters, and 10,000 reserve soldiers announced their refusal to serve in the military, joining 100 members of the Air Force who also refused to serve if the judicial amendments were passed.

Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy issued an unprecedented warning that if the legislation were passed, there would be real damage to the army’s efficiency, and there were calls for the Cabinet to discuss the ramifications of this on how Israel’s enemies would view it.

To limit threats to stop military service, the army announced that it had imposed a fine of one thousand shekels ($270) on one of the reserve soldiers, and sentenced another to 15 days of suspended imprisonment, for not responding to a request for a summons for training.

Disruption within the army

After Hamas launched Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” on Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant threatened, on Sunday, a severe response that “will be remembered for the next fifty years, and Hamas will regret that it started it.”

However, there are doubts about this threat, if the continuing crisis of military service in the army is true.

Commenting on this, researcher on Palestinian affairs, Muhammad Sameh, told Sky News Arabia:

What happened is the worst military defeat for the Israeli army since the 1973 war, and its losses may be the largest since that time as well.

Given what happened recently, the Israeli army was dragged into politics, in a very large way, by threatening to stop military service.

In public, Israel did not say that the crisis caused a shortcoming within the army, but the coming days will prove that part of the security defect that struck Israel was caused by the failure of officers and soldiers to join the service due to protest against the judicial law.

Strike force

Regarding the extent of the supposed impact of the elimination crisis on the army’s performance, military expert, Ashraf Abdel Ati, says to “Sky News Arabia”: