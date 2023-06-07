Speaking to CNN, the official said that a “significant increase in fighting” had been observed in the east of the country over the past 48 hours.

According to this official and another official in European military intelligence, after the initial attacks, also known as “formation” operations, which took place for at least two weeks, Ukrainian forces began in the past days testing Russian positions with artillery strikes and ground attacks to find the weakest areas that could be penetrated. .

They added that the collapse of a dam in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, which triggered a wave of evacuations on Tuesday as flood waters gushed out from the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, may complicate some of Ukraine’s plans.

They noted that this would now make it difficult for Ukrainian forces to cross the Dnipro River and attack Russian positions there.

These statements come at a time when the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, confirmed, on Tuesday, that the Ukrainian regime has embarked on launching the attack, which it had long promised, on the various sectors of the front during the past three days.

Until now, the authorities in Kiev are keen not to disclose any information related to the attack.

There has been talk for months about the Ukrainian counterattack, after the West provided Kiev with equipment and trained its forces, at a time when Moscow asserts that the West’s plans “will fail.”