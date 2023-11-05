On November 5, the travel planning service OneTwoTrip told Izvestia where its clients are going to go for the New Year holidays. To do this, experts analyzed air reservations and also looked at how much a night in hotels costs during the holidays.

Most travelers will spend the New Year in Moscow: 23.2% of all air orders in the country have already been placed in the capital. A night in Moscow hotels during the holidays will cost approximately 6.5 thousand rubles. In second place was St. Petersburg with a share of 12.2%; in the Northern capital you will have to pay about 6 thousand rubles for a hotel. Many Russians also plan to go to the sea: Sochi took third place in the ranking (7.7%). Accommodation at the southern resort costs about 7 thousand rubles per night.

Also on the list were Kaliningrad (share of air bookings – 6.7%; a hotel room will cost approximately 3.8 thousand rubles), Mineralnye Vody (3.7%; 5.5 thousand rubles), Yekaterinburg (3.1% ; 4.6 thousand rubles), Ufa (2.9%; 4.2 thousand rubles), Krasnoyarsk (2.7%; 3.5 thousand rubles), Samara (2.5%; 3.7 thousand . rubles) and Murmansk (2.4%; 4.7 thousand rubles).

Yerevan became the most popular foreign city for the New Year holidays: it accounts for 9.1% of air orders. A hotel in the capital of Armenia can be booked for an average of 7 thousand rubles per day. Many will also fly to Thailand: Bangkok came in second (8.3%), and Phuket came in third (6.6%). A hotel room there will cost 5.2 thousand and 6.3 thousand rubles, respectively.

In addition, the top 10 included Baku (share – 6.1%; a night in a hotel costs approximately 6.5 thousand rubles), Istanbul (5.5%; 9 thousand rubles), Denpasar (4.3%; 6 thousand rubles), Minsk (3.8%; 8.6 thousand rubles), Tashkent (2.7%; 7.3 thousand rubles), Dubai (2.5%; 9 thousand rubles) and Hanoi (2.1%; 4.5 thousand rubles).

In October, the electronic payment service YuMoney found out how Russians were planning to spend the New Year. Thus, 60% of respondents will celebrate the New Year at home. Only 15% of respondents will go on a New Year’s trip, and 8% of Russians plan to celebrate the New Year outside the city or in the country. Another 7% of respondents will go on a visit, and 5% will spend New Year’s Eve at city venues. The rest of the respondents had not planned anything yet.