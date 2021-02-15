The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) should provide the most understandable and transparent procedure for the formation of pensions, and also by the end of the year create a service for assigning pensions without submitting an application. TASS with reference to the statement of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov.

At the presentation of the new head of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, Andrei Kigim, the minister urged “by the end of 2021 to provide a service for proactive assignment of pensions for citizens.” The head of the ministry also noted that Russians who have not reached retirement age should be able to easily obtain information about future pension insurance payments.

Earlier it was reported that the State Duma clarified the procedure for paying pensions to parents of disabled people from childhood. A government bill regulating the procedure for establishing a fixed payment to the insurance pension for parents of disabled persons with disabilities since childhood was adopted in the third reading last Wednesday.

The number of recipients of insurance pensions from among parents of disabled persons with disabilities since childhood will be 15 thousand. Additional costs for the implementation of the bill in 2021 will amount to 31.59 million rubles.