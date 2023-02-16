RIA: more than half of Russian couples preferred a common budget

More than half of Russian couples maintain a joint budget. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of the Avito Rabota platform.

According to a study conducted in February, analysts found that 62 percent of families prefer to maintain a common budget. At the same time, 19 of them keep part of their salary for personal expenses. Only 8 percent said they would maintain a separate budget.

At the same time, in million-plus cities, the number of couples that maintain a common budget is higher. Their largest number was noted in Volgograd and Omsk, the smallest – in Nizhny Novgorod.

59 percent of respondents answered that they know exactly when the advance or salary will come and look forward to these days, 24 percent know, but do not wait, and only 11 percent admitted that they do not know exactly when these payments take place.

The study involved 10,000 respondents over the age of 18 from different regions of Russia.

