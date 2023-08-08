In the Moscow region, more than 13 thousand people suffered from tick bites. This was reported press office regional department of Rospotrebnadzor.

According to the agency, at the beginning of August, 13,371 people sought medical help due to tick bites, including 3,891 children. This is almost 2745 cases more than a year earlier.

At the same time, 131 people, including 9 children, became infected with Lyme disease from ticks, which is 34 cases more than in the same period in 2022.

