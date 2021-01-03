The UN diplomat, found dead in her apartment, was a member of the permanent mission of North Macedonia to the organization. The woman’s citizenship became known from the North Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. RIA News…

“The sad news came, which shocked us all, about the tragic death of an employee of our mission, a career diplomat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the ministry said. They also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and her loved ones.

A New York City Police Department spokeswoman confirmed that the body of a 38-year-old woman was found in a Manhattan apartment on December 31. Law enforcement officials do not believe that this is a murder. To find out the cause of death, a forensic examination was appointed.