Bloomberg: Turkish authorities are preparing a meeting to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

The Turkish authorities are preparing a large international meeting aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. About it reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

As the agency learned, the meeting is tentatively scheduled for the end of October in Istanbul. National security advisers from various countries are expected to attend, including US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan. “The participants will discuss ideas for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine,” the publication’s interlocutors said.

It is noted that similar meetings have already taken place in Denmark in June and in Saudi Arabia in August.

On August 5 and 6, negotiations between national security advisers and political advisers from more than 30 states were held in Jeddah. Russia was not invited to the meeting. The negotiators discussed the “peace formula” of the Ukrainian leader.

At the end of June, a secret meeting was held in Copenhagen, which was attended by representatives of the West, South Africa, Brazil, China and India. The meeting was dedicated to the peaceful settlement in Ukraine.