A Russian communication cable was damaged in the Gulf of Finland, repair work is underway

At the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, a Russian communication cable was damaged. About it reports Yle edition.

The incident with the Baltika telecommunications cable, which connects St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, occurred on October 8 in the economic zone of Finland. After agreement with Helsinki, the Russian side began repairs. The ship “Rescuer Karev” is working at the scene of the incident and is accompanied by a ship of the Finnish Coast Guard.

Presumably, the canal was interrupted at the same time as the Balticconnector gas pipeline and the telecommunications undersea cable between Sweden and Estonia. Mikko Hirvi, deputy commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, did not rule out this option.

Earlier, Finnish police discovered an object near the damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline, which was later identified as a ship’s anchor. The Finnish Navy has already brought it to the surface for further study.