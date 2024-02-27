Marochko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are strengthening the defense line in the Svatovsko-Kremensk direction with tanks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are strengthening the defensive line in the Svatovsk-Kremensk direction. This was reported with reference to his own sources in Telegram channel retired lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko.

“A T-64 tank platoon was transferred from the settlement of Seversk to the Serebryansky forestry area to strengthen the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Federal University. Before the arrival of the tanks, the engineering troops prepared protected positions and firing points,” Marochko wrote.

As it became known from his words, at present, tanks pulled up in this direction rarely open fire. And after short shots, the armored vehicles return to cover.

Earlier, Marochko reported on the liquidation by the Russian military of a temporary deployment point for the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was located in Volchansk, Kharkov region.