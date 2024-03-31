The new model Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which is in development, will become an exclusive version of the regular Fold 6. The publication reported this on March 31 SamMobile.

A new Samsung product with code SM-F958 was discovered in the database of the South Korean certification center. The number 8 at the end means that the device name will contain the word “Ultra”. According to the publication, this version of the folding phone is being developed exclusively for South Korea, since similar records have not yet been found in European and American databases.

“This could mean that Samsung will only release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra in a few countries. Or the new product is at an early stage of development and could be released a few months after the launch of the original Galaxy Z Fold 6,” the publication says.

The differences between the Ultra model and the regular Z Fold are still unknown, the publication notes. Gazeta.Ru. Perhaps this version will be equipped with improved cameras and the latest processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy.

Earlier, on March 27, the Chairman of the Council of the Association of Electronic Money and Money Transfer Market Participants (AED) Viktor Dostov told Izvestia about the reasons for the ban on using cards of the Mir payment system in Samsung Pay. He noted that this is due to NSPK being included in the sanctions list, but this will not cause any particular difficulties for users.