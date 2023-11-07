TASS: The Russian Federation used S-400 missiles with active homing heads in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) used in Ukraine an anti-aircraft guided missile (SAM) of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (AAMS) with an active homing head. About it TASS it became known from a source close to the Russian military department.

The interlocutor clarified that the missile was used in tandem with the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. “The S-400 air defense system used missiles with active homing heads. All this ensured the success of using the system against enemy aircraft,” the source said.

In October, the agency, citing a source close to the Ministry of Defense, reported that 24 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were shot down in five days by the Russian S-400 air defense system, the missiles of which were equipped with new warheads.

At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Russian military had acquired complexes that, in five days, allowed them to shoot down 24 Ukrainian planes in the special operation zone.