Military correspondent Kots: Russian troops have launched an operation to return Krasny Liman

Russian troops began an offensive operation to recapture the city of Krasny Liman, located on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). War correspondent Andrei Kots reported this in interview Ura.ru.

He noted that the Russian military is currently advancing in the area of ​​the villages of Terny, Torskoye and Yampol. According to him, taking this line will allow them to reach Krasny Liman. “From there, accordingly, the road opens to both Slavyansk and the Kharkov region. That is, this is an important milestone that must be taken somehow,” Kots added, emphasizing that this offensive can be considered part of a plan to protect Russian border regions from shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the military correspondent expressed the opinion that it would not be possible to quickly occupy the necessary territories, since there is a natural obstacle on the way of the Russian Armed Forces in the form of the Zherebets River, the crossing of which is under constant fire.

Forbes previously reported that Russia was preparing an attack on the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops concentrated several hundred tanks, over 600 combat vehicles, hundreds of howitzers and 40 thousand soldiers near the settlement.