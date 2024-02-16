Times: Prince Harry is ready to temporarily perform royal duties for the sake of his father

The youngest son of King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is ready to temporarily perform royal duties to support his father, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. About it reports The Times, citing a source.

According to the publication, the prince announced this intention to his father when he came to visit him last week. “Prince Harry is seeking to return to the royal family to resolve the rift with the king,” the material says.

Earlier it became known that King Charles III of Great Britain was diagnosed with cancer. It was reported that during diagnostic procedures, the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer, the type of which was not specified.