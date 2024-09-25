KP.RU: Priluchny wanted to present incriminating evidence against Mutseniets in court

An acquaintance of actress Agata Muceniece said that her ex-husband, Russian actor Pavel Priluchny, is ready to present incriminating evidence against her in court in order to sue the actress for her son. This is reported by KP.RU.

According to the source, the actor wants to formalize permanent custody of his son. “The daughter, they say, is younger, let her live with her mother for now. Pasha is even ready to provide the court with some dirt on Agatha, saying that she is far from being a model of morality,” the source noted.

He added that the artist was hurt by the fact that his ex-wife demanded large child support payments. “Agata wants more substantial alimony instead of the usual 100 thousand rubles a month – a million rubles a month for each child,” said Muceniece’s acquaintance.

Earlier, Muceniece reported that the trial to divide the children with Priluchny went well.

The actors were married from 2011 to 2020. In 2013, the couple had a son, Timofey, and in 2016, a daughter, Mia. In 2020, the actress accused her husband of domestic violence and filed for divorce.