RIA Novosti: Russian electronic warfare disables electronics on Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft

Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems are successfully turning off electronics in aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was stated by RIA News informed source.

In particular, the Krasukha electronic warfare system is capable of completely suppressing the avionics of Ukrainian fighters and attack aircraft. Because of this, the crews of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat aircraft are forced to abandon missions and return to base. At the same time, the agency’s interlocutor emphasized that Ukrainian pilots have to return using landmarks, since navigation “falls.”

Earlier, NBC News, citing documents from a possible Pentagon leak, reported that Russian electronic warfare could cause malfunctions in bombs with the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance system that are used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was noted that precision glide bombs encountered problems with the GPS signal.