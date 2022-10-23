The coordination headquarters warned of an impending provocation in Kyiv with the death of Ukrainians

The Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said that Kyiv was preparing to stage a provocation in the Kharkiv region, which would result in the death of Ukrainians and the blame for this on the Russian military, reports RIA News.

“The Kyiv regime, in order to accuse the Russian Federation of a war crime, is preparing a bloody provocation with the death of its own citizens. On October 24, in the city of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, during the distribution of food aid to residents, a unit of foreign mercenaries will shell a place of accumulation of civilians from artillery pieces,» the statement said.

The headquarters warned that Kyiv intends to stage a terrorist act with the death of civilians, after which it will accuse the Russian Armed Forces of committing it.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he had discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken information about the “dirty nuclear bomb” and steps to strengthen Ukrainian air defense (air defense).