Al Arabiya: Israel and Hamas agreed to introduce a three-day truce

The Palestinian radical group Hamas and Israel have agreed to introduce a mutual three-day truce in the Gaza Strip. About this with reference to sources reports Al Arabiya TV channel.

It is noted that the truce will be organized as part of an agreement on the release of 50 hostages in exchange for the same number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said that Hamas had stopped negotiations with Israel on hostages. “Right now, as far as I know, there are no negotiations [по освобождению заложников]Hamas stopped it on its own initiative,” he said.