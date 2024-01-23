Reuters: Israel and Hamas agree to month-long truce and prisoner exchange

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a month-long truce, during which a prisoner exchange could take place. This is reported by Reuters citing unnamed sources.

This result was achieved at negotiations under the auspices of the United States, Egypt and Qatar, which began at the end of last year. It is not yet known when the truce may come into force.

At the same time, Hamas insists that further discussion will be possible only when the parties agree on a permanent truce.

The day before, the American publication Axios, citing sources, reported that Israel had offered Hamas a truce for two months, subject to the complete release of the hostages. However, there is no talk of a complete ceasefire, which did not suit Hamas and they rejected Israel’s proposal.