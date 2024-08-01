Shot: Two people in gas workers’ uniforms were driving people out before the explosion in a house in Nizhny Tagil

Two unknown persons in the uniform of gas service employees were driving people out 15 minutes before the explosion in the house on Sibirskaya Street in Nizhny Tagil. Their appearance was reported Telegram– the Shot channel has eyewitnesses of the incident.

As the publication learned, these same gas workers allegedly checked apartments in a neighboring five-story building. Witnesses in a conversation with Shot noted that shortly before the emergency, one of them hit a gas pipe, after which the men disappeared.

The publication managed to find out that no inspections were planned for today in the house on Sibirskaya Street in Nizhny Tagil. Gas equipment in houses located near the scene of the incident was examined by specialists about a month ago.