Shot: debris from a downed Ukrainian Armed Forces drone fell on Gorkovskoye Highway, the road is blocked

The wreckage of a destroyed drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on the Gorkovskoye Highway near the village of Monino near Moscow. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.

The road is now blocked in both directions. Previously, no people were injured. According to the Mash Telegram channel, the fragment groundwork one of the cars.

Yandex Maps service showsthat a traffic jam has formed on the Gorky Highway near the city of Staraya Kupavna.

The destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone in the Bogorodsky urban district was previously reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.