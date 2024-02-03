Salnikova's lawyer stated that Blinovskaya does not have residence abroad

Blogger Elena Blinovskaya, accused of non-payment of 918 million rubles in taxes, as well as illegal circulation of means of payment, is not a resident of any foreign country. This was stated by her lawyer Natalia Salnikova, writes TASS.

She pointed out that the blogger did not have any assets abroad. “Elena Olegovna has no residency in other countries. Just like there is no other property abroad,” she pointed out. According to the defense, interim measures have been imposed on all Blinovskaya’s assets in Russia.

Earlier it became known that Blinovskaya faces up to 16 years in prison after new charges are filed – under Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal circulation of means of payment”). In addition, she is accused of tax evasion on a particularly large scale and money laundering on a particularly large scale.

On January 22, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow placed Blinovskaya, who was previously under house arrest, in a pre-trial detention center. The blogger will be in custody until April 26. The investigation asked to change her measure of restraint because Blinovskaya violated the conditions of house arrest.