A suspect in the shooting of the deputy mayor of Nikopol’s car was detained in Ukraine

A suspect in the shooting of the car of the deputy mayor of Nikopol was detained in the Dnepropetrovsk region. About it reported in the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to investigators, he turned out to be a 33-year-old local resident who spent four months preparing to commit the crime by studying the victim’s route. After the attack, he buried the weapon in a forest plantation and took refuge in a rented apartment not far from the scene of the execution, where he was detained by security forces a few days later.