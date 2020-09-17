Russia plans to allocate 3.113 trillion rubles for the “National Defense” sphere in 2021, this amount will be increased in 2022 and 2023, the explanatory note to the draft three-year budget says.

“The budgetary allocation for the section” National Defense “in 2021 will amount to 3.113 trillion. rubles, in 2022 – 3.231 trillion. rubles and in 2023 – 3.257 trillion. rubles “, – transfers TASS with a link to the document.

It is reported that the costs have been changed due to an increase in spending on the current maintenance of the armed forces, as well as due to the clarification of the average annual dollar exchange rate.

In 2022-2023, the Black Sea Fleet will receive 4.5 billion rubles for the development of the basing system. The budget for the salaries of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Rosgvardia will be increased, as well as investments in the development of information systems of law enforcement agencies.

More than a billion rubles will be allocated within two years to ensure the participation of prosecutors in sessions of cassation and appeal courts of general jurisdiction. It is planned to allocate funds for the reconstruction of the buildings of the Investigative Committee and the implementation of information technology activities in the FSB.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation plans to conclude an additional contract with the Sukhoi company for the supply of multifunctional Su-35S fighters by the end of the year.