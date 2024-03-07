In February of this year, a decrease in the average cost of both new and used cars (under 15 years old) was recorded compared to January. Analysts from the Avto.ru Otsenka service reported this to Izvestia on March 7.

Prices for new cars decreased by 2%, to 3.6 million rubles. The revision of price lists is explained by a redistribution of the balance of supply and demand caused by the high workload of dealer warehouses. The largest decrease in average cost of 16% was recorded in the Lipetsk and Novosibirsk regions, where prices amounted to 2.8 and 4.5 million rubles, respectively.

In total, in ten regions of the country the average cost decreased by 10 percent or more. These included the Stavropol Territory (–15%), the Republic of Adygea (–15%), the Bryansk Region (–14%), the Perm Territory (–13%), the Yaroslavl Region (–13%) and others. A sharp jump of 21.5% was recorded in Orenburg (the average cost was 4.5 million rubles).

The maximum price reduction was recorded for the Mitsubishi ASX compact crossover – by 8% (the cost was 3.3 million rubles). Among mass models, the price of the Lada Vesta sedan (-3%; 1.6 million rubles) and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max (-2.3%; 4.4 million rubles) has noticeably decreased. More than 10 models increased in price in February compared to January, but the increase was moderate. The maximum average cost changed for the Hyundai Santa Fe (+5.1%; 6 million rubles) and BMW X7 (+4%; 18 million rubles) crossovers.

In the used segment, there has also been a tendency for prices to be revised downward, but the dynamics are more restrained, analysts noted. With the exception of the Penza region, where the average cost of a car on the secondary market dropped to 1.2 million rubles (-14.2%), in other regions of the top ten, prices decreased by less than 10%. This list includes Chuvashia, Novosibirsk region, Primorsky Krai and Belgorod region. Only in three regions of the Russian Federation is there a significant increase in the price of used cars. The list is headed by the Kaliningrad region (+17%; 3.2 million rubles), the Astrakhan region (+12.4%; 1.4 million rubles) and the Komi Republic (+10.4%; 1.3 million rubles).

The price of the SsangYong Kyron crossover (2007–2015 model year) has changed the most on the secondary market; in February it was offered on average for 1 million rubles (+5.2%). It is followed by the Mercedes-Benz V-Class minivan (starting in 2014) with an average cost of 7.7 million rubles (+5%) and the full-size SUV Audi Q7 4L generation for 2.4 million rubles (+4.5%) .

In February, in the segment of used cars, not a single model recorded a decrease in the average price by more than 3% – this is exactly how much the Jeep Grand Cherokee WK2 lost in price. Last month it could be purchased for 3.5 million rubles. The Chinese Exeed TXL has already begun to appear on the secondary market, and over the past month its cost amounted to 3 million rubles (-2.4%). The BMW X1 F48 closes the top three – this SUV was offered on average at a price of 2.5 million rubles, which is 2.4% less than the January 2024 figure.

On March 6, independent transport industry expert Alexey Tuzov told Izvestia that from April 1, 2024, prices for new cars are expected to increase by 5–10% in the Russian car market. According to the expert, rising prices will reduce demand for cars imported through parallel imports, which will negatively affect the range of new cars in the country.