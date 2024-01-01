FT: Zelensky was furious at Zaluzhny’s words about the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Vladimir Zelensky reacted negatively when he learned that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, gave an interview to The Economist magazine about the failure of the military at the front. About it wrote Financial Times newspaper.

Journalists revealed Zelensky’s reaction to Zaluzhny’s words about the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and emphasized that the politician was horrified by this statement. Prior to this, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remained aloof from media attention. A November interview with The Economist was an exception.

“In it he (Zaluzhny – approx. “Tapes.ru”) said that the situation had reached a deadlock – a taboo word in government circles, which infuriated the president,” the FT noted.

However, at the moment, neither the Ukrainian president nor the military command is ready to be responsible for the mass conscription of citizens to the front.

In November, Zaluzhny said in an interview with The Economist that the Ukrainian army would not be able to achieve a breakthrough. “As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that baffles us. Apparently there won’t be a deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he noted.