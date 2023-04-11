The author of the NDP Galya announced Zelensky’s promise to give part of Ukraine to Poland for help in the NWO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky promised to give the western territories of Ukraine to Poland if it helps with the counteroffensive. This was reported by columnist Marek Gala in his article for the Polish edition Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny (NDP).

According to the journalist, the Ukrainian leader took such a step, “knowing that the announced counteroffensive is doomed to failure, and the US pressure is increasing.” In addition, he offered Polish businesses to buy the largest Ukrainian enterprises in exchange for repayment of external public debt, the observer claims.

Related materials:

“Zelensky is aware that at the moment he is hated not only by his own people, but by everyone who invested in him as a profitable project,” Galya wrote. According to him, the President of Ukraine “cannot hide from the United States and therefore must find means to settle” with the West at any cost, even through territorial concessions.

Prospects for the unification of Ukraine and Poland

On April 5, Zelensky, at a meeting with his Polish colleague Andrzej Duda, said that there would be no borders between Poles and Ukrainians. “A meeting of neighbors, a meeting of allies, a meeting of partners, a meeting of friends. (…) In the future, there will be no borders between our peoples – political, economic and – most importantly – historical, ”he promised.

Related materials:

In turn, Rzeczpospolita columnist Tomasz Grzegorz Grosse pointed out that Ukraine could join the “big and strong Polish state” in order to better counteract Russia in Eastern Europe. In his opinion, experts in Poland advise to restore the structure of the Commonwealth. “I mean in-depth cooperation between the countries of our region, primarily Poland and Ukraine. Then the question of Kyiv’s accession to the EU and NATO would be decided by itself,” writes Grosse. The journalist added that such a state structure, which should be established after the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, will serve in favor of Warsaw and ensure stability and security in the region.

After that, Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council, noted that the project for the possible inclusion of Ukraine into Poland, which seemed like geo-fiction a year or two ago, is now taking on doctrinal outlines. “Thus, the question is now being raised not so much about the future of Western Ukraine, but about a new project of subjugating all of present-day Ukraine to Poland within the framework of a kind of confederation that should lead Poland to its long-standing dream of becoming a superpower in Eastern Europe,” the senator stressed.

The success of Kyiv’s counter-offensive is questioned

The United States doubts that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) will not lead to the expected result. This follows from classified American intelligence documents that were previously leaked to the network. Materials labeled “top secret” talk about the shortcomings in the formation and provision of forces. Due to Kyiv’s problems with troop concentrations and ammunition shortages, Ukraine’s counter-offensive is expected to lead to only modest success and “modest territorial gains”.

The former head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Special Forces Command of the Russian Air Force, reserve colonel Sergei Khatylev also believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to effectively conduct a counteroffensive. According to him, Kyiv did not create a military group three times the strength of the Russian army in the NVO zone. “This is just a meat grinder, like under Bakhmut. There is absolutely no sense, ”said the expert. Khatylev believes that by deciding on a counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will only be able to show that they are fulfilling the “will of the American masters.”