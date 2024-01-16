Ex-Deputy Minister Tuka announced Zelensky’s plans to replace Zaluzhny with Budanov

Former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka said that the country's President Vladimir Zelensky intends to replace Valery Zaluzhny as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He said this in an interview YouTube-Newsroom channel.

Tuka announced Zelensky’s plans to replace Zaluzhny with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, and emphasized that he learned this information from sources close to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The point is that Zelensky made a decision to replace Zaluzhny. They plan to transfer Zaluzhny to the National Security and Defense Council, and Zelensky wants to appoint the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate instead of him,” he noted.

The ex-deputy minister added that Budanov was specially invited to meetings in Davos to introduce him to Ukrainian partners as the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Tuka admitted that replacing Zaluzhny would lead the country to disaster.

Earlier, Tuka declared the superiority of Russian drones. According to him, Russia is already mass-producing drones with night vision devices and thermal imaging cameras.