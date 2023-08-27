Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to nationalize energy facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to nationalize the energy sector facilities previously privatized by the oligarchs. He is quoted RIA News.

“Where it is legally possible, yes. Where it’s impossible, it’s a matter of time,” he said, adding that we are talking about returning some energy facilities to state ownership.

In November 2022, Zelensky explained the nationalization of a number of enterprises. According to him, the assets of Motor Sich, Zaporizhtransformator, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta were confiscated for the needs of the front.