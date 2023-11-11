The Guardian: Zaluzhny is preparing the Ukrainian Armed Forces for a conflict with Russia until 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, is preparing the military for the fact that the conflict with Russia will continue for several more years. About it stated Ukraine expert Olga Oyker for The Guardian.

Oyker announced Zaluzhny’s preparation for a long conflict with Russia and emphasized that the crisis would last at least until 2025.

“Zaluzhny, in essence, signals to the people of Ukraine, its allies and even the enemy that its armed forces are ready for a long war that could last until 2025,” the expert noted.

Earlier, Ukraine announced Zaluzhny’s readiness for negotiations with Russia. This opinion was expressed by Oleg Soskin, ex-adviser to former President Leonid Kuchma. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already suffered huge losses, so they will not be able to win the conflict with Moscow.