Yeltsin proposed to Clinton that Russia be the first to join NATO when the alliance expands

Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, at a meeting with his American counterpart Bill Clinton in 1994, said that if NATO expands, Russia should be accepted into the alliance first. reports about this RIA News with reference to a transcript of a face-to-face dialogue between politicians, which was declassified by the American side.

According to the document, at a dinner with Clinton in Novo-Ogarevo on January 14, 1994, Yeltsin said that Russia “was supposed to be the first country to join NATO,” followed by “other countries from Central and Eastern Europe.”

“It is necessary to create a kind of cartel, including the USA, Russia and European countries, which will help strengthen international security,” the politician urged.

However, Clinton responded very restrainedly to his colleague’s initiative: in particular, his speech contains the idea of ​​Russia’s greatness, “but does not mention the idea of ​​​​creating the unification of countries proposed by Yeltsin or Russia’s membership in NATO.”

Earlier it became known about US plans to pay off Russia for NATO expansion in the 1990s. In particular, Clinton offered Yeltsin large investments in Russia in exchange for Moscow's approval of NATO's expansion to the East.