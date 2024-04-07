Forensic expert Dyukarev: violations were committed during the construction of a dam in Orsk

Director of MEKA LLC, forensic expert Oleg Dyukarev told Izvestia about a number of violations that were committed during the construction of a dam in Orsk.

He clarified that as part of the trial in 2013, an examination was carried out, thanks to which it was possible to establish that the volumes of work indicated in the documents did not correspond to the results obtained.

“During the examination, I identified violations in the volume of construction and scope of work. In simple Russian language, on paper the volumes were fulfilled, in fact there were no volumes,” the expert said, adding that in addition to this, problems with waterproofing were identified at the facility.

Dyukarev noted that in addition to this, violations were identified during the construction of the facility, drawing up its estimate and certificates of work performed, and problems with waterproofing were also discovered.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on Friday, April 5. The dam protected the city from the Ural River. As a result, more than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents ended up in the flood zone.

On April 6, it was reported that a dam had broken in a new location in Orsk.