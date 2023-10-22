CNN: US pressured Israel to delay start of ground operation in Gaza

US President Joe Biden’s administration has pressed Israel to delay the start of a ground operation in the Gaza Strip and release more hostages held in the enclave. About it became known CNN from two knowledgeable sources.

“[США] demanded that the Israeli leadership postpone [операцию] because of the progress on the issue of releasing the hostages,” said the channel’s interlocutor familiar with the discussion.

As the TV channel notes, Hamas’ actions signal the possible release of about 200 more people.

At the same time, a senior Israeli official denies that Washington is seeking a delay in the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. “We deny this information. We are maintaining a close dialogue and consultations with the US administration. The US is not putting pressure on Israel regarding the ground operation,” the official said.

Earlier, IDF Speaker Avichai Adri said that Israel had imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and was ready to launch a ground operation against Hamas in the region. He said Israel would enter the next phase of the war at a “time of its choosing,” which Adri did not specify.

The IDF spokesman stressed that the ground operation will continue until the army achieves all its intended goals, which include “dismantling the military-political system of Hamas, striking and eliminating its commanders and those responsible for the terrorist attack on October 7.”