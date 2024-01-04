Politico: Biden administration prepares for escalating war in Middle East

The administration of American President Joe Biden is preparing for the possible escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict into a new war in the Middle East. About it writes Politico, citing sources.

According to the publication, this carries risks for the re-election of the American leader. “Biden administration officials are preparing plans for the United States to respond to the increasingly troubling expansion of the war in Gaza into a broader, protracted regional conflict,” the author noted.

According to him, the authorities are conducting internal discussions on scenarios for the possible participation of the United States in a new war.

Earlier it became known that the US Army was suffering losses in the Middle East. All US bases in Iraq and Syria are being attacked, including by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).