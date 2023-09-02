WP: Biden to sign US-Vietnam strategic partnership agreement

The United States and Vietnam will sign a bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. About it informs The Washington Post, citing sources.

The document is expected to be signed during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Hanoi in mid-September. This will give diplomatic status, which Vietnam has so far retained only for a few other countries, writes WP. For Hanoi, closer relations with Washington serve as a counterbalance to Beijing’s influence.

Earlier, Joe Biden announced Hanoi’s desire to improve relations with Washington and become its major partner.