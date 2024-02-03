Aydınlık: US claims to pay Turkey for maintenance of retained F-35s

The United States has announced its desire to receive payment from Turkey for the maintenance of F-35 aircraft, which Ankara never received due to the acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). About it wrote Aydınlık newspaper.

The publication notes that the United States has been keeping six F-35A Lightning II fighters in the hangar for six years, which Turkey paid for. Every month the planes undergo maintenance to ensure they can be used.

“The US demands from Turkey payment for the hangar and the costs of maintaining fighters and maintenance. The United States is also demanding additional payments from Turkey, saying that the F-35 supply chain has experienced disruptions and increased costs due to the exclusion of Turkish companies involved in production from the program.