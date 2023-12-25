Political scientist Karasev: Ukraine is preparing public opinion for the end of the conflict

Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev said that Kyiv and Western countries are gradually preparing public opinion for the end of the conflict with Russia. He said this in an interview YouTube– Politeka channel.

To begin with, he says, “rhetorical preparation” is necessary. “We need to figure out how to explain all this – stopping the ‘war to a victorious end,’” he said.

Karasev added that Ukraine and the West have already psychologically accepted their defeat. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are currently thinking about how to get out of the conflict with Moscow “politically, diplomatically and technically.”

The expert added that the Ukrainian authorities regret their statements about “war to a victorious end.”

It was previously reported that retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis doubted Ukraine's victory. According to him, the United States will eventually provide financial assistance to Ukraine, but American money will not help Kyiv defeat Russia.