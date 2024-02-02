TASS: the Patriot ambush on the Il-76 was planned, the crew was waiting for the command to fire

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) prepared in advance an attack on the Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which was carrying prisoners of war. This is reported by TASS.

This version is confirmed by the fact that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM), which fired two missiles at the Russian plane, was ambushed in a field in the Kharkov region. Deploying the system takes a long time, says an agency source.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously installed the air defense system at the firing position in passive mode, awaiting the order to launch the missile. His radar was turned off to avoid detection. Data on the Il-76 train of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were known, since they were agreed upon with Kiev. The crew received the command to open fire.

On February 1, the Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed that the Russian aircraft was shot down by a MIM-104A anti-aircraft guided missile of the US Patriot complex, developed by Raytheon and Hughes corporations. According to investigators, on January 24, Ukrainian soldiers from the Kharkov region attacked a Russian plane with two American-made missiles.