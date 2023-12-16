Welt: Ukraine is gathering forces for a new counter-offensive in 2024

Ukraine may be gathering forces to launch a new counteroffensive in 2024. German expert on international security Nico Lange stated this to the publication Welt.

“Ukraine is likely gathering resources for a new counteroffensive next year,” he said. According to the expert, a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper could become a starting point.

In addition, Welt writes that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny was not a supporter of the start of the summer offensive in 2023. At the same time, as it became known from the material, the counteroffensive next year will be the one that was originally intended by the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that Kyiv was refusing negotiations with Moscow, despite the failure of the offensive, following a non-public ban from the West. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not achieve any success at the front, but suffered losses.