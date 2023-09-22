The military man spoke about Ukraine’s attempts to recruit Russian officers via WhatsApp

Ukrainian special services are trying to recruit Russian officers through instant messengers, in particular through WhatsApp, he spoke about this RIA News serviceman.

He noted that a Ukrainian representative contacted him and introduced himself on behalf of his friend, who was ready to help in certain matters. The agency’s interlocutor realized that they were trying to provoke him into committing a war crime, which he reported to the command.

Further dialogue took place under the control of Russian special services. “We also started a correspondence with them via WhatsApp messenger, during which, for a monetary reward, they offered me to provide data, coordinates of the location of equipment, troops, personnel, command and observation posts,” the officer said.

Related materials:

Subsequently, he was offered two options. In the first, they promised to pay a reward for providing information and an additional amount upon confirmation of the destruction of the specified equipment. In the second, they proposed to take the serviceman to third countries “under the protection of international observers.”

The officer added that the recruiters tried to exert emotional pressure, moving from requests to threats. At present, contact with them has been interrupted.

The serviceman called on his comrades to be vigilant and report to commanders or intelligence officers about recruitment attempts.

Earlier, retired FSB Major General Alexander Mikhailov said that Ukrainian recruiters are distinguished by a special cynicism. According to him, intelligence services understand that they are responsible for the fate of their agents, so mutual obligations usually arise between them. But for Ukrainian recruiters there are none.